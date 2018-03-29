Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.
EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.
A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.
A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.