Viral photo spreads, showing deputy consoling citizen

FLATHEAD COUNTY -

 A compelling photo from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office is making its way around Facebook Wednesday night for one deputy's reaction to a person in need.

The photo was posted earlier today by Flathead County Sheriff, Chuck Curry on the Flathead County Sheriff Office's Facebook page.

The photo shows a deputy consoling a person, apparently going through a rough time, which has garnered a ton of praise on social media. 

In the post from Sheriff Curry said this random act of kindness from one of his deputy's makes him very proud.

In the photo, the deputy is consoling a random citizen during a mental crisis.

Local health officials say during rough times, a little help can go a long way.

Heidi Kendall, a suicide prevention specialist with Missoula City-County Health Department said seeing news like this is great!

Kendall said all Montana officers take annual courses to identify traits and symptoms of mental illness.

"What kind of behaviors does someone show when they have bipolar disorder. They might be hearing voices or seeing hallucinations and they can't those people can't distinguish between what is reality and what is not,” said Kendall.

The training takes place every April at the crisis intervention team academy.

Kendall added it's great to see when law enforcement can spot the difference between a dangerous criminal and when someone just needs a helping hand.

"It really is... law enforcement is a very multifaceted kind of work now. If someone can give a helping a hand to someone in that situation… rather than arresting them and taking them to jail. That's a really great way of solving problems in the community,” said Kendall.

If you know someone in need of mental help services here are some links below: 

https://afsp.org/

http://projecttomorrowmt.org/

https://www.nami.org/

