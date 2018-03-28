Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act rally draws hundreds of people

A wave of support for a bill blocking drilling near Yellowstone Park was seen at the Gallatin Co. Fairgrounds Wednesday, during a rally for the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.

Sen. Jon Tester is sponsoring the bill that permanently withdraws federal mineral rights on 30,000 acres of public in and around Yellowstone Park and south central Montana.

More than 250 people from the public, businesses, local government and conservation groups came out to the rally.

The bill also eliminates the ability for mines to expand into unclaimed public land.

