Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act rally draws hundreds of peopl - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act rally draws hundreds of people

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

A wave of support for a bill blocking drilling near Yellowstone Park was seen at the Gallatin Co. Fairgrounds Wednesday, during a rally for the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.

Sen. Jon Tester is sponsoring the bill that permanently withdraws federal mineral rights on 30,000 acres of public in and around Yellowstone Park and south central Montana.

More than 250 people from the public, businesses, local government and conservation groups came out to the rally.

The bill also eliminates the ability for mines to expand into unclaimed public land.

More information on the bill can be found here.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Montana man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:29:02 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:29:02 GMT

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

    The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.    

  • Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Father sentenced to 60 years for trying to sell 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 6:49 PM EDT2018-03-27 22:49:27 GMT

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police.

    HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police.

  • Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 15:39:53 GMT

    The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

    The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

  • Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

    Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-27 14:36:54 GMT

    A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

    A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

  • East Missoula Easter egg hunt canceled over traffic, negative feedback

    East Missoula Easter egg hunt canceled over traffic, negative feedback

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:36:22 GMT

    EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.

    EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.

  • Siblings held captive by parents now free for first time

    Siblings held captive by parents now free for first time

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:05 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:05:22 GMT

    RIVERSIDE, CALIF. - Seven of the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents were released from the hospital in early March. In an ABC News exclusive, the siblings' lawyer said that the older kids, who are all young adults, have been taken to a rural home and are beginning their long road to recovery. 

    RIVERSIDE, CALIF. - Seven of the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents were released from the hospital in early March. In an ABC News exclusive, the siblings' lawyer said that the older kids, who are all young adults, have been taken to a rural home and are beginning their long road to recovery. 

  • Jail inmate charged with murder-for-hire

    Jail inmate charged with murder-for-hire

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:38:23 GMT

    A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.

    A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.

  • Whitefish man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Whitefish man dies after rescuing daughter off Maui coast

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 4:15 PM EDT2018-03-28 20:15:01 GMT

    A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

    A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.