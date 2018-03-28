Sex trafficking conference brings together law enforcement, community

A wave of support for a bill blocking drilling near Yellowstone Park was seen at the Gallatin Co. Fairgrounds Wednesday, during a rally for the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.
MISSOULA - Law enforcement officials are hosting a sex trafficking community awareness conference on the UM campus on March 29.
EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback. A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community.
U.S. Senate candidate Troy Downing is asking a judge to throw out several charges alleging that he did not live in Montana when he bought resident hunting licenses, claiming past accountants made errors in his tax...
A key contributor on last season's Class A title team, Belgrade's Katie Hoppe is a leader on and off the field.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
RIVERSIDE, CALIF. - Seven of the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents were released from the hospital in early March. In an ABC News exclusive, the siblings' lawyer said that the older kids, who are all young adults, have been taken to a rural home and are beginning their long road to recovery.
A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.
A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
