Sex trafficking conference brings together law enforcement, community

MISSOULA - Law enforcement officials are hosting a sex trafficking community awareness conference on the UM campus on March 29.

According to the 2017 Trafficking in Persons report from the U.S. State Department, tens of millions of victims are trafficked worldwide. Between 2007 and 2010, 27 percent of human trafficking victims globally were children. Two out of three are girls.

The Global Slavery Index estimates that 57,700 people in the U.S. in modern slavery.

About 6,000 human trafficking cases have actually been reported, and include people being exploited in many kinds of labor:

"domestic work, agriculture, traveling sales crews, restaurants/food service, and health and beauty services. In 2015, the most reported venues/industries for sex trafficking included commercial-front brothels, hotel/motel-based trafficking, online advertisements with unknown locations, residential brothels, and street-based sex trafficking."

The Sex Trafficking Community Awareness event is being held at the University Center Theater on the UM campus. The first speaker starts at 8 AM and the event finishes with a panel discussion from 7:30-8:30 PM.

Missoula police, the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office and Montana Department of Justice are hosting the event.

Missoula Det. Guy Baker says the goal is to bring awareness.

"I am looking forward to this being the first real big event for the Missoula community to bring awareness on this issue," Baker says, "So the Missoula Human Trafficking Task Force has been around for about five years, but we expanded the scope of it for 2018. We wanted to involve many different facets of the Missoula community."

Baker says it's important for employees in hotels, hospitals, schools and other places where interaction with human traffickers is more prevalent to be aware of what to look out for. he says towns along the interstate freeway may be exposed to this issue whether you know it or not.

Thursday's conference will begin with a sex trafficking overview, a discussion on sexual exploitation on the internet, and a screening of the documentary "I Am Jane Doe," right before a panel discussion to finish off the event.