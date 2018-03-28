East Missoula Easter egg hunt canceled over traffic, negative feedback

EAST MISSOULA - Organizers are canceling an annual community Easter egg hunt due to traffic snarls and negative feedback.

A post on the East Missoula Community Easter Egg Hunt and Fun Day says that the egg hunt for 2018 is canceled because it's become too "taxing" on the community:

"Over the years River of Life and East Missoula Fire (plus many great sponsors) have been honored to serve our community with a great Egg Hunt and Family fun day. Over the past two years we have found with increased traffic it has become taxing on the people of East Missoula. We wanted to be a blessing and not make problems so having said that we have decided to not move forward with East Missoula Easter Egg Hunt. Thank you to all who faithfully supported it over the years!"

The post prompted strong reactions from commenters on Facebook.

One East Missoula community member called the decision "tragic," writing, "I am one of the families that have dealt with the crazy traffic. It's a one time event -- put in some crowd control. Don't cancel the entire event. I'm deeply saddened. My children attended the Easter Egg hunt and we had planned for my granddaughter to attend. Truly heartbroken."

Egg hunt organizers responded through the Facebook page, saying the event draws 4,000 people, and that River of Life church and sheriff's deputies work together on crowd control, but to no avail:

"However people have used the Easter Egg Hunt as a source of contention with River of Life and the Fire Department. The event was designed to be a blessing to the community and seemed to have taken a turn in the eyes of locals according to the feedback sponsors were getting."