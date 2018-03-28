Lawsuit claims hospital's negligence caused boy's death

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - The family of a 15-month-old boy has filed a lawsuit against a Cheyenne hospital, claiming its negligence caused the child's death.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the lawsuit claims that the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center failed to provide Oliver Scully with an adequate medical screening.

The lawsuit says Scully died in November 2016 from a severe internal infection caused by bacterial pneumonia.

The lawsuit says the family took the boy to the hospital the evening before he died, but he was never examined by a doctor.

According to the suit, staff told the family to go home because he wouldn't be treated for about eight hours.

Hospital spokeswoman Kathy Baker says the hospital is aware of the lawsuit but cannot comment on pending litigation.

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com

