US Senate candidate wants alleged hunting violations dropped

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that a large wave washed the girl into the ocean at the Olivine Pools on Tuesday. The 45-year-old Whitefish, Montana, man jumped into the ocean and got his daughter back to a rocky cliff where other people used towels to pull her up the ledge.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist. Authorities say Andrew James Turley posted an advertisement on Craigslist called "Play with Daddy's Little Girl." The sentence comes more than two years after the ad was posted and caught the attention of the Houston Police.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.
RIVERSIDE, CALIF. - Seven of the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents were released from the hospital in early March. In an ABC News exclusive, the siblings' lawyer said that the older kids, who are all young adults, have been taken to a rural home and are beginning their long road to recovery.
A Montana man has died after saving his 15-year-old daughter who was washed into the ocean off the coast of Maui.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
