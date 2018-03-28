Siblings held captive by parents now free for first time

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. - Seven of the 13 siblings who were allegedly held captive by their parents were released from the hospital in early March.

In an ABC News exclusive, the siblings' lawyer said that the older kids, who are all young adults, have been taken to a rural home and are beginning their long road to recovery.

The siblings were allegedly held captive in a squalid home by their parents, Louise and David Turpin. The Turpins are charged with torture, false imprisonment and child endangerment and await trial.

The Turpins were arrested in January when a 17-year-old sister escaped the house and alerted authorities, saying that their parents kept them starved and frequently tied up. The oldest of the siblings, a 29-year-old woman, weighed 82 pounds when she was rescued.

The oldest siblings are enjoying newfound privacy like having their own beds and closets.

Their lawyer, Jack Osborn, said they're enjoying treats like ice cream for the first time. Their favorite movies are the Star Wars series.

“They're joyful, warm, considerate. It's not all about them. They want to hear what's going on with you and me and my family," he told ABC News. "It's just really fun. It's fun to be around them. Of course, they're really full of joy about their life and the things they get to experience right now."