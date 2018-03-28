Head-on wreck damages power pole in Missoula, two injured

UPDATE- Police say the drivers were the only occupants of both vehicles at the time of the crash, and they're expected to recover from their injuries.

MISSOULA- A collision reported in the Westside neighborhood this morning damaged a power pole in Missoula and sent people to the hospital.

Details are currently limited, but police say an SUV and a truck pulling a trailer seem to have hit head-on near the intersection of Phillips and Burns Streets. A vehicle hit a power pole in the crash.

NorthWestern Energy is responding to repair the pole.

All occupants of the vehicles were taken to the hospital; it's unclear at this time how many occupants or what kind of injuries might have been sustained. ABC FOX's Kaitlin Miller is on the scene and will update you when we learn more.