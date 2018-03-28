Kalispell kitty rescued after head stuck in jar

KALISPELL - A cat was recently rescued after it got its head stuck in a jar.

The curious kitty was trying to lick a mayonnaise jar when it got stuck. Fortunately, rescuers got it out okay.

A cat's head is the size of a tennis ball, and can get stuck in many standard sized jars.

We talked to Dr. Carla Barker at Moore Lane Veterinary Hospital about what kind of mishaps she sees pets getting into. Many common items around the house can be dangerous to cats and dogs; even something like essential oil coming from an oil diffuser can be dangerous if it gets on a cat's fur and is licked and ingested by the cat.

She says that other common dangers to pets include certain kinds of house plants and wild mushrooms.



"Lilies are particularly hazardous to cats, amaryllis, ivy, philodendron plants in the home. Electrical items in the home," Dr. Barker says.

She also remembers a dog that needed an operation after it ate 18 corn cobs.

"I've seen a dog that was in the compost that ingested 18 corn cobs, which was a fun and exciting surgery room experience to pull those out."

Pets getting into the trash at home and finding poisonous food is a problem, as well as pets finding drugs like marijuana in particular at places like campsites. This time of year when the snow is melting dogs can find rotting animals.

Dr. Barker says know what your pet likes to get into and be cognizant of what's around them, as they can even get into stuff you might not think they would be able to.