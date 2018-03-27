Black Bear sightings in Rattlesnake

In Rattlesnake recreational area, where Black Bears tend to hang out this time of year.

Last week, there were reports of a male Black Bear roaming the area.

FWP officials said Black Bears have been seen roaming around the rattlesnake area for the past 25 years, as temperatures rise.

Every spring and summer, FWP received nearly 50 reports of black bears spotted in the area.

One resident ABC FOX Montana spoke with said she recently saw a Black Bear while taking a stroll.

"I have seen one while jogging once here in Rattlesnake. Typically, they see you and run the other way,” said Jodie Wetzstein, Rattlesnake resident.

However, what draws these bear into the Rattlesnake area? Food.

Everything from trash cans, to dog food and even barbeque grills.

That's why Jamie Jonkel with FWP urges residents in neighborhoods with bear activity to clean up these items and keep them out of reach.

"Keeps bad behaviors from starting. In a way, we call it the behavioral bear barrier. A type of illusionary fence. If you live in an area where bears often go to and they never find any goodies. They never develop the habit,” said Jamie Jonkel, Wildlife Management Specialist, FWP.

The recommended date to put items away is April 1st, coming up this Sunday.

If you do see a bear causing any issues, don’t approach it. Leave the bear alone and call FWP.

Around December first bird feeders, trash can and everything else that stand outside your home can be placed outside.

FWP reports Black Bear conflicts have decreased since working with the community to keep food and trash items away from wildlife.