Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Belgrade's Katie Hoppe

A key contributor on last season's Class A title team, Belgrade's Katie Hoppe is a leader on and off the field.
Paisley Ivanovitch is used to representing her school on the course. The Missoula native runs cross country and track for Big Sky, and loves to push herself to get that next Personal Time Record. “During it, you're like ‘I’m dying, this is going to kill me, I’m done.’ And then afterwords, you are like ‘this is the best, I want to do that again.’”
State tournaments around the state of Montana began today, and the Class AA and Class A saw some incredible finishes, three pointers, and defending champs fall. Here is Ben Wineman walking you through the highlights of the day.
Class B and Class C State Tournaments began in Missoula and Butte today. Our Ben Wineman and Kempson Cross get you caught up on all action from Dalhberg Arena and the Butte Civic Center.
As a senior for the Bozeman Lady Hawks basketball team, Alex Carey has had to take on a bigger role on this season.
In Rattlesnake recreational area, where Black Bears tend to hang out this time of year.
A key contributor on last season's Class A title team, Belgrade's Katie Hoppe is a leader on and off the field.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
Officials in southwestern Montana say a man died after falling in front of a snow blower.
A judge ordered the Flathead County commission to reconsider its decision against expanding an agricultural zoning district that was part of an effort to block a water bottling facility near Kalispell.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.
MISSOULA - Three suspects knocked on a man's door and then robbed him at gunpoint, according to police.
