Memorial planned for Great Falls homicide victim

GREAT FALLS - Days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.

Geaudry's body was found on 16th Street South in the early morning hours of March 23.

The last bit of information given to the media from Great Falls Police Department was in the form of a press release from Friday, stating "We have two males detained for questioning and we have identified two suspects. Though we do not have the suspects in custody at this time we do not believe there is any further threat to the community as this appears to be an isolated incident."

Media relations officer Sgt. Jim Wells would not confirm if any suspects were in custody or if the 2 males were still being detained for questioning.

They're also not releasing any information regarding how Geaudry died or what happened leading up to his death.

Meanwhile, family members say Geaudry was fun loving, always full of smiles and someone everyone loved to be around.

"Family was everything to him," said Lisa LaMere, a cousin. "He would be at every family event, every 1 year old's birthday party. He was just always there and always around and had a good smile on his face."

Those same sentiments were echoed by his classmates on Facebook. Words like the nicest guy, sweetheart, and gentle soul could be found multiples times in a thread announcing his death.

A visitation will be held Thursday, March 29 from 4 to 6 pm at Croxford Funeral Home, with a vigil at 6 pm. His funeral service will be 11 am Friday, March 30 at Our Lady of Lourdes, with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. Click here for more details.