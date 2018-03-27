Anaconda schools tested for possible lead, arsenic

A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
MISSOULA - Three suspects knocked on a man's door and then robbed him at gunpoint, according to police.
Statistics from the Department of Education show that 61-percent of low-income families in America have no books in the home for their pre-school children to read. It's a crucial time when reading development takes place. At just 12-years-old, Hattie Neesvig of Trout Creek is already fostering learning in her community.
