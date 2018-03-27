Jail inmate charged with murder-for-hire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Jail inmate charged with murder-for-hire

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Frenchtown resident charged with a 2013 double homicide is now charged with offering to pay several fellow jail inmates to kill a witness in the case.

The Missoulian reports Caressa Jill Hardy was charged last week with two counts of solicitation to commit homicide. Prosecutors say in one case Hardy offered to kill a fellow inmate's girlfriend in exchange.

Hardy, who was previously known as Glenn Dibley, learned during trial preparation that a woman with whom she had children reported witnessing the killings of Thomas Korjack and Robert Orozco. Their remains have not been found.

Hardy pleaded not guilty to the deliberate homicide charges last September, but has not entered a plea on the solicitation charges.

Hardy remains jailed with bail set at $2 million.

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

