PHOTOS: Grizzlies emerge from dens in Northwest MT

A key contributor on last season's Class A title team, Belgrade's Katie Hoppe is a leader on and off the field.
Four days after Lloyd Geaudry was found dead in the middle of the street, police aren't saying if they are any closer to finding the person responsible for his death.
Officials in southwestern Montana say a man died after falling in front of a snow blower.
Officials in southwestern Montana say a man died after falling into the front of a snow blower while removing snow from the road.
A judge ordered the Flathead County commission to reconsider its decision against expanding an agricultural zoning district that was part of an effort to block a water bottling facility near Kalispell.
ANACONDA - After finding high levels of lead in a playground sandbox, officials are testing Anaconda schools for toxic contaminants. Deer Lodge County asked for testing from the Environmental Protection Agency after tests showed high levels of lead and arsenic in Benny Goodman Park in 2017.
A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
MISSOULA - Three suspects knocked on a man's door and then robbed him at gunpoint, according to police.
Statistics from the Department of Education show that 61-percent of low-income families in America have no books in the home for their pre-school children to read. It's a crucial time when reading development takes place. At just 12-years-old, Hattie Neesvig of Trout Creek is already fostering learning in her community.
