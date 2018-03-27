PHOTOS: Grizzlies emerge from dens in Northwest MT - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

PHOTOS: Grizzlies emerge from dens in Northwest MT

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
courtesy FWP courtesy FWP
courtesy FWP courtesy FWP

KALISPELL - Watch out if you're in bear country.

A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says bears are emerging from their dens, and they'll be exploring lower elevations looking for forage.

It's a good idea for residents, especially in rural or wilderness-adjacent areas, to clean up their properties for any bear attractants. 

From FWP:

Common Bear Attractants

  • Chickens & livestock
  • Bird feeders & bird seed
  • Deer blocks
  • Garbage
  • Beehives
  • Fruit trees
  • Pet food
  • Barbecue grills

FAQ

Q. Are bears naturally aggressive toward humans?

A. No. Bears are usually solitary animals and act shy. They are typically nonconfrontational unless they are surprised or feel threatened for themselves or their cubs. If you see a bear, stop and respect its need for space and try to leave the area.

Q. How good is a bear’s sense of smell?

A. A bear’s sense of smell is seven times greater than a bloodhound’s and hundreds of times more sensitive than a domestic dog’s. Bears can smell food more than a mile away.

Q. What do bears like to eat?

A. Grizzly bears are omnivores, so their diet can vary widely. They commonly eat seeds, berries, roots, grasses, deer, elk, fish, dead animals and insects.

Q. How many bears live in northwest Montana?

A. Northwest Montana is home to the largest population of grizzly bears in the lower 48 states with more than 1,000. The black bear population is much larger with approximately one bear per square mile.

Q. What are the safest ways to recreate in bear country?

A. Whether you are hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, you should always take safety precautions to avoid encountering a black bear or grizzly bear.

  • Always carry bear spray and know how to use it.
  • Never approach a bear. Respect its space and move away.
  • Travel in groups of three or more people whenever possible and plan to be out only in the daylight hours.
  • Make your presence known by talking or other means, especially when near streams or in thick forest where visibility is low. This can be the key to avoiding encounters. Most bears will avoid humans when they know humans are present.
  • Don't approach a bear; respect their space and move off.
  • When camping, always secure food attractants, whether it’s in a bear-safe container or by hanging all food, trash and other odorous items well away from camp and at least 10 feet above ground and 4 feet from any vertical support. Keep a clean camp at all times. Never cook or eat in your tent.
  • When hunting, immediately field dress the animal and move the carcass at least 100 yards from the gut pile.
  • When mountain biking, slow speeds around sharp corners and in densely forested areas.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.