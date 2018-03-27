PHOTOS: Grizzlies emerge from dens in Northwest MT

KALISPELL - Watch out if you're in bear country.

A release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 1 says bears are emerging from their dens, and they'll be exploring lower elevations looking for forage.

It's a good idea for residents, especially in rural or wilderness-adjacent areas, to clean up their properties for any bear attractants.

From FWP:

Common Bear Attractants

Chickens & livestock

Bird feeders & bird seed

Deer blocks

Garbage

Beehives

Fruit trees

Pet food

Barbecue grills

FAQ

Q. Are bears naturally aggressive toward humans?

A. No. Bears are usually solitary animals and act shy. They are typically nonconfrontational unless they are surprised or feel threatened for themselves or their cubs. If you see a bear, stop and respect its need for space and try to leave the area.

Q. How good is a bear’s sense of smell?

A. A bear’s sense of smell is seven times greater than a bloodhound’s and hundreds of times more sensitive than a domestic dog’s. Bears can smell food more than a mile away.

Q. What do bears like to eat?

A. Grizzly bears are omnivores, so their diet can vary widely. They commonly eat seeds, berries, roots, grasses, deer, elk, fish, dead animals and insects.

Q. How many bears live in northwest Montana?

A. Northwest Montana is home to the largest population of grizzly bears in the lower 48 states with more than 1,000. The black bear population is much larger with approximately one bear per square mile.

Q. What are the safest ways to recreate in bear country?

A. Whether you are hiking, camping, mountain biking or hunting, you should always take safety precautions to avoid encountering a black bear or grizzly bear.