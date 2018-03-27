Montana man dies after falling in front of road snow blower - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana man dies after falling in front of road snow blower

Posted: Updated:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Officials in southwestern Montana say a man died after falling into the front of a snow blower while removing snow from the road.

Sheriff Brian Gootkin says the man had been driving a tractor with a rotary blade attachment near Big Sky Monday when he suffered the fatal injuries.

Nobody saw what happened. A passer-by called 911 at noon.

An autopsy is planned. The man's name and age haven't been released.

