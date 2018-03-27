Bozeman approves emergency stormwater ordinance

BOZEMAN- After hearing from residents frustrated by muddy sidewalks and clogged drains, the city commission approved a new law strengthening its stormwater requirements.

A release from the city of Bozeman says that the stormwater drainage problems are largely due to all the construction projects around town. City officials say the stormwater ordinance was first passed in 2010 and has had trouble keeping up.

Stormwater drainage has been identified as a major problem for Bozeman, which is seeing an unprecedented boom in housing growth and prices.

When city inspectors visited construction sites earlier this month, inspectors found only 6 percent of sites visited were complying with city requirements for mitigating dirt, fuel and debris.

The revised stormwater ordinance, approved on March 26, allows city inspectors to halt construction projects and withhold certifications if a construction project is violating stormwater standards. New builds on less than an acre of land are also now required to apply for a stormwater permit.

“Over the past three years we have trained over 500 contractors and property owners on best management practices to mitigate construction activities polluting our urban waterways and marring our streets and sidewalks. Yet, a tiny fraction of the construction sites we visit are in compliance," said Stormwater Program Coordinator Kyle Mehrens in a press release. "It’s clear the City needs a harder line to force compliance and protection of some of Bozeman’s biggest assets: our healthy waters and wildlife."

