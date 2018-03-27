Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
BIG SKY, Mont. -

Gallatin County Sheriffs are investigating what they are calling an "unattended death" in Big Sky. 

A press release says a man fell in front of a snow blower on Ridgeview Loop Road and died. 

Here is the press release from the Gallatin Media Center: 

On 3/26/18 at 1201 Gallatin County Dispatch received a 911 call regarding an unattended death on Ridgeview Loop Road in Big Sky, MT.

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputies and Big Sky Fire Department responded to the scene. It was discovered that a man had fallen into the front of the snow blower and died from his injuries. A Gallatin County Deputy Coroner and detectives responded to the scene to conduct the death investigation.

