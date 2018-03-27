Man dies after falling in front of snow blower in Big Sky

Statistics from the Department of Education show that 61-percent of low-income families in America have no books in the home for their pre-school children to read. It's a crucial time when reading development takes place. At just 12-years-old, Hattie Neesvig of Trout Creek is already fostering learning in her community.
BOZEMAN- After hearing from residents frustrated by muddy sidewalks and clogged drains, the city commission approved a new law strengthening its stormwater requirements. A release from the city of Bozeman says that the stormwater drainage problems are largely due to all the construction projects around town.
As temperatures warm up in the first weeks of spring National Weather Service meteorologists report above average snowpack in the Bitterroot and Upper Clark Fork areas.
A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food leaves a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes. The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
MISSOULA - Three suspects knocked on a man's door and then robbed him at gunpoint, according to police.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
