Weather Service talks snowpack, flood potential

MISSOULA -

As temperatures warm up in the first weeks of spring National Weather Service meteorologists report above average snowpack in the Bitterroot and Upper Clark Fork areas.

National Weather Service Hydrologist, Ray Nickless said snowpack levels in western Montana are above average levels, meaning they are heavier than snow packs from recent years.

He added the concerns begin to rise in the early summer months, as snow begins to melt in higher elevations.

"When it does start melting, we will see the rivers really come up. The Clark Fork River in Missoula which is a concern to us... because that's the river that looks like it could hit the flood level,” said Nickless.

Nickless said when snow melt triggers flooding on the Clark Fork River, nearby Missoulians should be prepared. 

"When the Clark Fork River gets up a certain level, you can start to see homes being flooded, streets being flooded and in certain areas of Missoula,” said Nickless.

In addition, he said the flooding can put a wrench in everyone's favorite summer time activity, floating the Clark Fork River.

"Now as far as, the fast speed of the water, that's a danger for that time of year in May/ June. That’s when people like to get out on the rivers, which can create a real hazard,” said Nickless.

However, there is some good news with the melting snow packs.

Nickless said it can benefit the environment, habitats and even provide good fishing in the summer time.

"When the water runs low in the streams and you get a hot temperature that creates warm water that could lead to fish mortality. With this type of environment keeps streams going with this type of snowpack throughout summer is good thing,” said Nickless.

If you're concerned your home is at risk for flood damage, Nickless advised purchasing sand bags or investing in flood insurance. More importantly, though you can use this time to prepare.

To learn more about the snowpack and areas of that have a high chance of flooding go click here .

