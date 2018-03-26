UM poll finds only 30 percent of Montanans know state motto

MISSOULA- A new poll out of the University of Montana finds that most Montanans don't know the words displayed on the state seal.

Thirty percent of Montanans responding to the UM Big Sky Poll knew that "Oro y Plata" is the correct answer. The Spanish for "gold and silver" reflects the Treasure State's mining history. The seal was adopted in 1865, well before Montana officially became a state in 1889.

Pollsters called 603 registered Montana voters to ask them if they knew the state motto. UM professor Sara Rinfret said 65 percent of survey respondents said they didn't know or refused to answer the question.

"The state seal question allows us to explore Montanan perceptions about statewide traditions," Rinfret said in a UM press release.

The Big Sky Poll survey was supported by UM's Social Science Research Laboratory, and another version of the poll will be conducted next fall.

