Construction underway for second high school in Bozeman

Construction is officially underway for a second high school in Bozeman.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon at the site of the new school on Annie Street. It's about three miles away from Bozeman High School on North 11th Avenue.

The new school is expected to open in the fall of 2020. It comes after Bozeman voters approved a $125 million bond request for future high school needs.

Bozeman High School currently enrolls about 2,200 students, which school officials say is expected to grow to 2,400 students by the time the second high school opens.