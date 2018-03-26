Construction underway for second high school in Bozeman

The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
It took jurors two and a half hours to return a 'not guilty' verdict for Benefis in the case of the family suing over their son's brain injury.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
The big nor'easter storm didn't just ruin everyone's plans back east but some in western Montana.
HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.
MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
The Cascade County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead in the street last week.
