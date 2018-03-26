Missoula Pita Pit Owner is still shaken from viral video

A viral video of an employee spitting in a customer's food left a Missoula restaurant owner in disbelief, but ready to make some changes.

The video posted on Facebook has been shared more than 6,000 times and has made national and international news.

It was taken over the weekend by a Missoula Pita Pit customer.

The employee becomes upset and appears to spit in the customer's food. That employee is no longer working for the restaurant.

Chris Butz, co-owner of Pita Pit was certainly still in shock about what happened in his store, but he's trying his best to make some positive policy changes to improve customer service.

"One of shock. Yeah, I am still shaking. It's been tough," said Butz.

Butz has been owner of the Missoula Pita Pit for 14 years.

He and his wife Nancy run several local restaurants and this is the first time they've experienced anything like this.

"I'm sad for the community because we're seen in this light and it bothers me," said Butz.

He said that his main focus is customer service, so much so, he told me he'd rather hire someone who is good with customers than someone with a culinary degree.

Butz explained that he talks with potential employees during interviews about how to handle difficult situations with customers and emphasizes de-escalation and disengagement.

Unfortunately, that was the opposite of what happened over the weekend.

"All areas of my business I am always looking to improve but when things are violated, when a policy that is in place is violated it's difficult. Sometimes you are just reacting," said Butz.

While he's still trying to sort out exactly what happened on Saturday, he is committed to making sure this never happens again.

Butz wanted to emphasize that employee from the video no longer works at Pita Pit.

He and his wife apologized to the customers in a public Facebook post and are working to ensure something like this doesn't happen again.

Previously: Video of Pita Pit employee spitting in food goes viral