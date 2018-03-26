Police: Missoula residents robbed at gunpoint at home

MISSOULA - Three suspects knocked on a man's door and then robbed him and the other people inside, according to police.

Court documents say that on March 24, a man answered his door and then two men and one woman barged into the house, pointed guns and demanded money and valuables.

The incident took place on the 1800 block of Sherwood Street.

The victims reported recognizing at least two of the robbers. One of the men was identified as "Dray," a nickname for Jaray Syring. The female suspect was identified as Samantha Kate Lien.

Two women were also in the house with the male victim at the time; all three robbers allegedly pointed guns at the three victims.

Syring allegedly pointed a .45 caliber handgun and stated "I'll shoot you... give me all your sh*t, give me all you've got."

The suspects made off with a guitar amp, LG 120V phone, a briefcase and other items, police say.

Missoula city police searched the neighborhood where Syring was known to frequent and found Syring and Lien. During her arrest, Lien revealed she was carrying a concealed handgun though she did not have a concealed carry permit. Officers also searched Lien and found an ID, social security card and other items that belonged to the male robbery victim.

Court documents say Lien admitted that she was present for the robbery and helped load stolen items into a car. The 24-year-old is charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor carrying of a concealed firearm, and her bond is set at $42,000.

Jaray Syring, 25, is charged with felony robbery. His bond is set at $50,000.

Court documents don't indicate whether police have located the third suspect.