Bozeman airport ranked No. 5 in U.S.

BOZEMAN- A Money Magazine ranking gave top honors to Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.

The rankings sorted airports by customer experience scores, reader reviews from Travel + Leisure, arrival rates, security delays and concourse amenities.

The report notes that 86 percent of Bozeman flights arrive on time.

John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., Portland International Airport in Oregon, Indianapolis International Airport and Sacramento International Airport came out as 1, 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

BZN is also the busiest airport in the state of Montana, with 1.1 million passengers in 2017:

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) handled 1,199,537 passengers during 2017. This is up 8.3% compared to 2016 and is the eighth consecutive year of record breaking passenger traffic at BZN. Annual passenger traffic at BZN has increased by more than 500,000 passengers since 2010 and BZN now accounts for 30% of all airline passengers traveling to and from Montana.



During 2017, the three fastest growing markets from BZN were Dallas/Ft. Worth (expanded service on American), Chicago O’Hare (now with year-round daily service on United and new summer and winter non-stop service on American), and Portland, Oregon (expanded service by Alaska Airlines). Looking forward into 2018, BZN will see a 130% increase in non-stop service to New York/Newark on United, a 40% increase in capacity with larger aircraft and daily year-round service to Dallas/Ft. Worth on American, and 20% capacity expansions to four non-stop markets out BZN: Chicago O’Hare (United and American), Minneapolis/St. Paul (Delta), Los Angeles (United, Delta and new summer Saturday service on American) and Houston Intercontinental (United).