Researchers: Children with autism less likely to be fully vaccinated

Despite studies showing no link between childhood vaccines and autism, many parents continue to have doubts.
Researchers at Kaiser Permanente found kids with autism were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated than those without the developmental disorder.
The same was true of their younger brothers and sisters.
Medical records showed 82 percent of children with autism had all vaccines by the age of seven, compared to 94 percent of those without autism, and younger siblings were four to 14 percent less likely to be fully vaccinated than younger siblings of kids without autism.
From the report:
Question After receiving an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, do children obtain all of their remaining scheduled vaccines, and are the younger siblings of these children vaccinated according to vaccine recommendations?
Findings In a matched cohort study of 3729 children with autism spectrum disorder and 592?907 children without autism spectrum disorder, we found that children with autism spectrum disorder were less likely to be fully vaccinated for vaccines recommended between ages 4 and 6 years. The younger siblings were also less likely to be fully vaccinated for vaccines recommended at any age.
Meaning Children with autism spectrum disorder and their younger siblings are at increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases.
