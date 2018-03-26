Knitting Factory announces Luke Bryan concert in Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Knitting Factory announces Luke Bryan concert in Missoula

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his "What Makes You Country" tour to Missoula.

He's set to play the Big Sky Brewery Amphitheater on Wed., Sept. 19 at 6:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 A.M. 

Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce are coming along as openers. Pearce's latest hit is "Every Little Thing."

Check out the Facebook event and find a link to buy tickets here.

He's also playing in Billings on Sept. 14 at the Rimrock Auto Arena.

Bryan's latest album, What Makes You Country, came out in December 2017.

From his official bio:

Since the debut of his first album in 2007, Luke Bryan has placed 18 singles in the No. 1 spot, sold 10 million albums, 40 million tracks and accrued back-to-back double-platinum albums, earning the title of Top Country Artist at the Billboard Music Awards two years in a row. His now Platinum selling album Kill the Lights debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and top Country Albums Charts, going on to become the best-selling country album of 2015. Luke later made Billboard chart history as Kill The Lights became the first album in 27 years to place six singles at No. 1.

