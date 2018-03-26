Knitting Factory announces Luke Bryan concert in Missoula

MISSOULA- Country star Luke Bryan is bringing his "What Makes You Country" tour to Missoula.

He's set to play the Big Sky Brewery Amphitheater on Wed., Sept. 19 at 6:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 A.M.

Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce are coming along as openers. Pearce's latest hit is "Every Little Thing."

Check out the Facebook event and find a link to buy tickets here.

He's also playing in Billings on Sept. 14 at the Rimrock Auto Arena.

Bryan's latest album, What Makes You Country, came out in December 2017.

From his official bio: