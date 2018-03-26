Health Dpt investigating Pita Pit after video of employee spitting

MISSOULA- Health officials are working with the owners of a Pita Pit franchise in Missoula after a viral video of an upset employee was posted over the weekend.

In the video, an upset employee appears to be in an argument with customers and demanding that they get out. It's unclear what happened to spark the incident before the video starts, but the employee can be seen spitting in a pita and attempting to throw it over the counter at customers. ShaeLynn Madplume posted the video early on Sat., March 24.

Alisha Johnson, an environmental health specialist with the Missoula City-County Health Department, says several people messaged the health department after seeing the video. She says it seems to be an isolated incident for Pita Pit, which usually has only minor infractions on county health evaluations.

Johnson did say it's not the first time they've seen a complaint related to a video posted on social media.

She says they'll continue to follow up with Pita Pit owners to make sure public health and safety is protected.

"What I think is a really good part of this story, if there is one, is really how much the community cares," Johnson said. "The fact that people saw this video on Facebook and said that this is not okay and reached out to us to make sure there is a response, and then the owners' response as well, countering those things, saying 'We are taking responsibility, this is not something that is okay.' I think that is the biggest part of this."

We reached out to the Pita Pit owners for comment and received this response, which was also sent by representatives of the national Pita Pit company:

Dear ShaeLynn:

My name is Nancy. My husband and I have owned Pita Pit Missoula for over 14 years. I have seen your Facebook post and I am mortified that this happened to you and your friends in our establishment.

I don’t know what happened before or after this video was taken but please don’t listen to those who speculate. I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us.

This is an owner run store. We work here forty plus hours per week, but we are not in during all hours of operation. This employee’s behavior does not represent who we are as a family or a business. It also does not represent the Missoula community. As a business we are community involved and support many local organizations. We are youth and civic leaders who have been on the front lines fighting for social change and equality for over a decade.

I wish there was an opportunity for you to come to us before this happened, but you do not know us. Please feel free to messenger with contact info so we can speak directly. You were wronged. I know from experience that sometimes all a person feels they can do to stop unjust behaviors is shine the light on them when they occur. Shining that light can propel change. We are reviewing our policies to see what more we can do. The fact remains that employee violated policies that are already in place.

If my husband and I could take back what happened, we would. That is not possible. In this moment of shock and heaviness, we want to offer you, your friends, and the Missoula community our sincerest apology.

-Reporting by Kaitlin Miller, ABC FOX Montana

Be advised, the video contains profanity: