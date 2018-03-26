Fourth person arrested in Helena homicide case; two others sought

HELENA - A fourth man was arrested Sunday for involvement with a burglary that's related to the killing of a Helena couple.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Department says Andrew Duncan, 21, was arrested around 8 pm on Sunday. Investigators believe that Duncan was part of the group that broke into the RV park business owned by David and Charla Taylor. The burglary is believed to have happened around March 10, and may have been intended to pay off a drug debt.

Investigators say they believe six people were involved in the March 10 burglary, and are still searching for two other suspects. Their names have not been released.

Some other members of the same burglary ring, including Kaleb Taylor and Kyle Hamm, are alleged to have killed David and Charla Taylor about a week later. Kaleb Taylor is the adult son of the couple and has a prior conviction for burglarizing their home.

Duncan is not charged with involvement in the murder.

On Friday, the sheriff's department held a press conference also asked another person of interest in the case to step forward. Deputies say that person of interest was Journey Ryder John Wienke, age 22. He was arrested and booked into jail Friday, shortly after the press conference.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says the speed of arrests and new developments in this homicide case is "unprecedented" for the department.

- Reporting by Bliss Zechman and Eliza Powell

