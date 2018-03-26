Anaconda schools tested for lead and arsenic over spring break - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Anaconda schools tested for lead and arsenic over spring break

By ABC FOX MT News Staff
ANACONDA -

Students are on spring break in Anaconda, but there's still lots of activity at the schools. 

The Environmental Protection Agency is in town conducting lead and arsenic tests inside the schools. It's the first time they've ever tested the inside of school buildings there. 

Chas Ariss, public works director, said they will test five buildings this week:
Anaconda High School
The Head Start building
Lincoln Primary School
Fred Moodry Intermediate School
Memorial Gym

They're using specialized vacuums to collect dust samples that will be tested for the heavy metals. 

The smelter in town operated for decades and left a plume of pollutants in town. Ariss said several homes in the area have tested positive for both lead and arsenic and after a public sandbox tested positive for lead last spring they contacted the EPA for help. 

It could take months to get results. 
 

