Name released of man who allegedly was killed in a longstanding feud

GREAT FALLS - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead in the street last week.

Great Falls police say Lloyd Geaudry, 45, of Great Falls, was found around 3:45 AM on Friday, March 23. He was taken to the Benefis ER and pronounced dead.

Police said they had found two suspects, but no confirmed arrests have been made. Police did say that Geaudry was likely killed in a "long-standing feud."

GFPD continues to handle the investigation.  No confirmed arrests have been made in the case.

