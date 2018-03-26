Montana only state without grizzly hunting plan this year

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - While Idaho and Wyoming pursue plans to allow grizzly bear hunting outside Yellowstone National Park, Montana wildlife officials say they don't regret deciding against holding a hunt this year.

This past week, Idaho opened public comment on a proposal for a hunt of one male grizzly. Wyoming has released a proposal to sell 24 grizzly tags.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department officials decided against proposing a hunt in February.

Agency spokesman Greg Lemon tells the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that each state made decisions they felt were best for their state.

Critics are worried that the proposed hunts threaten the newly delisted grizzly population, which is estimated at more than 700 in the Yellowstone area.

Several environmental groups and Native Americans have sued to restore federal protections for the bears.

Information from: Bozeman Daily Chronicle, http://www.bozemandailychronicle.com

