Big storm cancels class trip to NYC for Missoula students

The big nor'easter storm didn't just ruin everyone's plans back east but some in western Montana.

High school students from Missoula had to cancel their trip to the Big Apple, which took students months to raise funds for the class trip.

Every two years these drama students from Hellgate High School, Sentinel High School and Big Sky High School look forward to going to NYC, but that won't be happening this year.

About 50 students every two years go on this trip to visit the Big Apple.

During the trip they attend at least five Broadway shows and explore New York City.

For months in advance, students are expected to raise about $2,600.

"Since their freshmen year, they have been saving money. They ask their families instead of Christmas presents or Birthday presents to give them money to put in a savings account. Students even worked summer jobs like babysitting. Our kids have done everything,” said Katie Cassidy, drama teacher at Sentinel High School.

Cassidy said when they got the alert about their flight being canceled because of the big storm.

The teachers and students were devastated, but knew it was the right decision.

"Primary concern was safety. We had to weigh a lot of pros and cons about going on a different day, taking a different means of transportation, but ultimately we had to make the hard decision it was not safe,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy and other drama teachers have been working with the airlines to get students' money back.

"As of right now we think that the kids will be refunded a certain amount of the 2,600. Unfortunately not all of it,” said Cassidy.

For now they have been brain storming how they can get students' money back.

So far, they have set-up a fundraising page and variety show in May to help raise funds for these students.

If you do want to help out these students click here.