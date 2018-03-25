Teen reported missing in Missoula

According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.

The 13-year-old teenager was last seen wearing a peach hooded sweatshirt with brown or orange lettering on the front, jeans, white shoes and black rimmed glasses. She is described as having short dark hair, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds.

The teen was last seen in the area of Missoula Bible Church at 4455 Highway 10 W.

Call 911 with information.

