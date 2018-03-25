Mineral County jail reopens after new officers hired

SUPERIOR, Mont. (AP) — The Mineral County jail has reopened after being shuttered for more than four months because of staffing problems.

New jail administrator Roni Phillips tells the Missoulian that four new detention officers have been hired for a total of six officers.

In October, the county lost three of its five jailers in about a week. Two of them cited low pay and management problems as the reasons for their departure.

County Attorney Ellie Donohue said at the time that it would be unsafe to keep the jail running with only two officers.

Sheriff Tom Bauer resigned in November and county commissioners appointed Undersheriff Mike Boone to finish Bauer's term.

Phillips' position as jail administrator also was created to address the problem. She is also the county's 911 dispatch supervisor.