Mineral County jail reopens after new officers hired

The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
According to an alert from Missoula County 911 authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Missoula.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Thousands of geese migrating north are finding that one of their favorite stopovers in Montana is still iced over.
