Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook. 

In an online apology the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger an apologize personally to the guest who posted about." The post goes on to say the woman is no longer employed with Pita Pit.

The guest, ShaeLynn MadPlume posted a video online that shows an argument between ShaeLynn, the people with her and a Pita Pit employee. In the video the employee can be seen spitting into a pita. 

The video has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook since it was posted early Saturday morning. 

The online apology from the Missoula Pita Pit owner addresses the video saying, "I don’t know what happened before or after this video was taken but please don’t listen to those who speculate. I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us."

We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger and apologize personally to the guest who posted about it. We would like to publicly do so now.

Dear ShaeLynn:

My name is Nancy. My husband and I have owned Pita Pit Missoula for over 14 years. I have seen your Facebook post and I am mortified that this happened to you and your friends in our establishment.

I don’t know what happened before or after this video was taken but please don’t listen to those who speculate. I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us.

This is an owner run store. We work here forty plus hours per week, but we are not in during all hours of operation. This employee’s behavior does not represent who we are as a family or a business. It also does not represent the Missoula community. As a business we are community involved and support many local organizations. We are youth and civic leaders who have been on the front lines fighting for social change and equality for over a decade.

I wish there was an opportunity for you to come to us before this happened, but you do not know us. Please feel free to messenger with contact info so we can speak directly. You were wronged. I know from experience that sometimes all a person feels they can do to stop unjust behaviors is shine the light on them when they occur. Shining that light can propel change. We are reviewing our policies to see what more we can do. The fact remains that employee violated policies that are already in place.

If my husband and I could take back what happened, we would. That is not possible. In this moment of shock and heaviness, we want to offer you, your friends, and the Missoula community our sincerest apology.

