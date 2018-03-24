Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

Thousands of geese migrating north are finding that one of their favorite stopovers in Montana is still iced over.
Thousands of geese migrating north are finding that one of their favorite stopovers in Montana is still iced over.
March For Our Lives is a national movement happening Saturday to protest gun violence in the United States.
March For Our Lives is a national movement happening Saturday to protest gun violence in the United States.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.
A 21-year-old Helena man is charged with killing his parents in their home over the weekend.
A 21-year-old Helena man is charged with killing his parents in their home over the weekend.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.