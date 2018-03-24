Missoula Pita Pit apologizes for employee's actions in viral video

The owners of a Pita Pit restaurant in Missoula are apologizing after a video of one of their employees spitting in a customer's food went viral on Facebook.

In an online apology the owner writes, "We are shocked and saddened by the early morning incident that took place in our restaurant. We have been unable to reach out on Messenger an apologize personally to the guest who posted about." The post goes on to say the woman is no longer employed with Pita Pit.

The guest, ShaeLynn MadPlume posted a video online that shows an argument between ShaeLynn, the people with her and a Pita Pit employee. In the video the employee can be seen spitting into a pita.

The video has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook since it was posted early Saturday morning.

The online apology from the Missoula Pita Pit owner addresses the video saying, "I don’t know what happened before or after this video was taken but please don’t listen to those who speculate. I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us."

The full apology from Pita Pit can be found below.

Please note, the video below contains offensive language.