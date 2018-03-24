Student protests, counter-protest set for Montana, Wyoming

Thousands of geese migrating north are finding that one of their favorite stopovers in Montana is still iced over.
March For Our Lives is a national movement happening Saturday to protest gun violence in the United States.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.
A 21-year-old Helena man is charged with killing his parents in their home over the weekend.
HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for a fourth person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple. In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
March For Our Lives is a national movement happening Saturday to protest gun violence in the United States.
Total crap is how senator Jon Tester described the regulation after a Washington, DC circuit court threw out an exemption, which keeps ranchers from reporting air pollution caused by animal waste. Now, Montanans who raise cows may soon have to start monitoring just how much their animals defecate.
BOZEMAN- Police are asking for tips in the case of a recent burglary. According to a release, a suspect broke into a business on the 1800 block of South Tracy Avenue early Friday morning. The businesses' surveillance video captured footage of the burglar.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
MISSOULA- A section of Reserve Street was closed for about an hour on Friday afternoon due to an accident. Reserve Street from Third Street to Mullan was closed.
