Student protests, counter-protest set for Montana, Wyoming

Missoula march photo by Emily Adamson Missoula march photo by Emily Adamson

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Students and gun-control advocates in Montana and Wyoming are rallying in support of marches nationwide called for by students who survived February's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In Helena, a counter-protest by gun-rights advocates is planned at the Montana Capitol Saturday at the same time as the March for Our Lives rally in a park across town.

March for Our Lives rallies are planned in hundreds of locations in addition to the main march in Washington, D.C.

In Montana, rallies are planned in Helena, Missoula, Billings, Bozeman and Great Falls.

In Wyoming, protesters plan to gather in Laramie, Jackson, Pinedale and Sheridan.

The Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland left 17 people dead and galvanized many survivors to advocate for stricter gun regulations.

