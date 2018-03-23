Gun violence protests scheduled across the state for Saturday

March For Our Lives is a national movement happening Saturday to protest gun violence in the United States.

Marches are planned all across our state tomorrow from Missoula to Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.

There are organized events with March For Our Lives.

There's also a March For Our Guns event planned in Helena.

The March For Our Lives event in Missoula will begin right here at the XXXs tomorrow.

The event will start with children giving speeches and then they will march down to Cara's Park.

Students, parents, and community members will all participate in the march, but volunteers said that Missoula students played the biggest role in organizing the event.

Dannette Fadness, Co-Chair of Missoula Moms demand action and said that parents just helped out a little behind the scenes.

"We’re just really excited to have the opportunity to support these students as they have a voice to say that something needs to change. That they need to feel safe in school and not be learning how to duck and roll but rather how to do mathematics," said Fadness.

Another local mother and state lawmaker, Ellie Hill, will be participating and volunteering in this march for her own children.

"Our kids came home and said they were doing drills now in school. They have a lot of fear now of going to school. Our kids shouldn't be afraid so I want my kids to be a part of it too. They want to be there and their friends want to be there. And so I am just going to follow their lead and march right along with them," said Hill.

"When these kids all the way from third graders to seniors get up and tell why they have come together and how these little people and teenagers can say we want to feel safe in our schools. I am really looking forward to hear what they have to say," said Fadness.

