Gallatin Co. missed flooding window this week

With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.

But Patrick Lonergan with Gallatin County Emergency Management says despite the sun and rain, there wasn't much to worry about.

"It's supposed to freeze again this weekend, so we may have missed it."

Lonergan says area river levels are also not of concern. While the Madison and Gallatin near Logan saw small increase, nothing is near flood stage.

The rivers were not full of spring runoff on Friday, but the Gallatin was full of anglers, like Sam King and Jackson Roberts, enjoying spring conditions.

"Beautiful day back to back 50 degree weather can't ask for much more than that," Roberts said.

"It's a fantastic day for it, the river levels are a little high right now so there's plenty of room over obstacles and stuff for the fish. Eddies are good," King said.

Many counties in eastern and central Montana are under some for of flood advisory, watch or warning.



In western Montana, Dillon and Beaverhead Co. are experiencing some flooding.