Police find possible motive for Helena double homicide

UPDATE: The sheriff's department has arrested a third suspect, Journey Ryder John Wienke, age 22, as of Friday afternoon. It's unclear if Wienke is the person of interest that officers asked to come forward.

HELENA- The sheriff's department is looking for another unnamed person of interest in the brutal killing of a Helena couple.

In the meantime, documents released Friday reveal more about events that led to the murder and a possible motive.

David and Charla Taylor were found dead in their home on Monday. Kaleb Taylor, 21, is the couple's son and documents say he admitted to killing his parents.

Last night, Kyle Hamm turned himself into police. He's also charged with homicide, along with drug and burglary offenses.

Police are still looking for a person of interest named Andrew Duncan.

Sheriff Leo Dutton says there's an additional person of interest in the case, but as of Friday afternoon, that person's name had not been released.

In a press conference Friday morning, Dutton said they know the person is reading the news and he's asking them to come forward.

"...Trying to give a little bit of dignity to the person who has not turned themselves in," Dutton said. "That's why we're not giving [their] name right away. We'll give them that chance, but there's a sunset on that."

Court documents released Friday show that investigators obtained security footage from a car wash near the crime scene. Footage shows Kaleb Taylor, Kyle Hamm and one other person getting out of a truck and cleaning it, just shortly after the Taylors were killed.

Two of the suspects can be seen using a wash wand to clean what may have been blood spatter off their feet.

Police also found a knife in the drain of that same carwash.

The Taylors owned an RV park on Lincoln Road. Police say that about a week before the homicide, Kaleb Taylor was part of a group who robbed the RV park business to pay a drug debt.

Friends of the victims say the Taylors recently confronted their son about the burglary. He also has a prior conviction for burglarizing his parent's home.

- with reporting from Bliss Zechman