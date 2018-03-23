Butte water park set to open Memorial Day Weekend - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Butte water park set to open Memorial Day Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
Markovich Construction Inc.
BUTTE -

A new water park in Butte is set to open over Memorial Day Weekend. 

According to a Facebook event, Ridge Waters will open on Saturday, May 26. 

The $8.7 million park will include water slides, a lazy river, lap pool and concession stands. 

The park opening is weather dependent. Admission prices are $4 for kids and $6 for adults. 

Markovich Construction crews have been hard at work on the water park throughout the winter months. 

