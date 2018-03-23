Butte water park set to open Memorial Day Weekend

A new water park in Butte is set to open over Memorial Day Weekend.

According to a Facebook event, Ridge Waters will open on Saturday, May 26.

The $8.7 million park will include water slides, a lazy river, lap pool and concession stands.

The park opening is weather dependent. Admission prices are $4 for kids and $6 for adults.

Markovich Construction crews have been hard at work on the water park throughout the winter months.