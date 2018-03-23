Bozeman police seek burglary suspect - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bozeman police seek burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

BOZEMAN- Police are asking for tips in the case of a recent burglary.

According to a release, a suspect broke into a business on the 1800 block of South Tracy Avenue early Friday morning. The businesses' surveillance video captured footage of the burglar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Robert Vanuka at 406-582-2246, Crimestoppers at 406-586-1131 or email policereporting@bozeman.net.

The Bozeman Police Department also encourages homeowners and business owners to routinely check to make sure that exterior lighting, security cameras and address numbers are visible and working.

The press release notes: "Basic maintenance of your property and promptly reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement is one of the most effective ways to deter crime."

