Traffic snarled on Reserve due to accident

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

MISSOULA- A section of Reserve Street was closed for about an hour on Friday afternoon due to an accident.

Reserve Street from Third Street to Mullan was closed.

Police say that the closure was due to a minor car wreck and no one was hurt.

