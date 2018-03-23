Construction underway for two new Van Buren roundabouts in Missoula

Construction is already underway in Missoula on two roundabouts that will go at the I-90 and Van Buren Street intersection. Those roundabouts will be at the base of the northbound and southbound exit ramps.

This project has been a long time coming and planners say the goal is to improve safety and function of the dated interchange for highway traffic and traffic through the Lower Rattlesnake.

Construction has already started with the removal of landscaping and following this work, there will be intermittent closures of the four freeway ramps as work progresses over the summer.

This construction project is estimated to cost a little over $10 million and is expected to be completed by spring of 2019.

Check out the informational video released by the Montana Department of Transportation: