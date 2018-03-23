Helena Sheriff asks person of interest in murder to turn themsel - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Helena Sheriff asks person of interest in murder to turn themselves in

HELENA -

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Department say they are still looking for two people of interest the murders of Charla and David Taylor. They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for. 

Sheriff Leo Dutton said he was trying to give that person of interest "dignity" by not releasing his or her name. At a press conference on Friday morning Dutton said the person has until Friday evening to come forward or they will release that person's name. 

Dutton said they know that person is active on social media and they're asking them to come forward. 

They're also asking Andrew Duncan to come in. 

On Thursday 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Hamm came forward in relation to the case. He was arrested Thursday on suspicion of deliberate homicide, and drug charges.

The victims' 21-year-old son Kaleb David Taylor has confessed to killing his parents according to court documents.

In the press conference, Dutton said Hamm is also facing a burglary charge in a separate burglary on Lincoln Road that involves many of the same suspects or people of interest. 

Dutton said he believes there is no threat to the community. 

Previously: Autopsy results released for Helena couple allegedly killed by their son

