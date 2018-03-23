Bison cull protesters speak out about arrests in Yellowstone Park

BOZEMAN- The annual bison cull at Yellowstone National Park is nearly over, and so far park officials say 664 bison have been shipped to slaughter.

This year, the cull attracted more attention than usual, with a handful of incidents involving protesters at the Stephens Creek Facility, where the park processes wild bison.

Some protesters, like Tom Brown and Hannah Ponder of Wild Buffalo Defense, ended up in jail.

“Never in my mind did I believe that we were going to stop shipment or they were going to end their program for the season,” Brown said on Thursday. “It was really just to drive home the issue and what's taking place and what's being done to these animals.”

Brown, Ponder and another member of the group, Cody Cyson, were arrested on March 6, after Brown and Cyson embedded themselves in a chute at the Stephens Creek Facility, where bison are held and have blood drawn for testing.

“We locked down through a metal tube inside the silencer, in an effort to delay shipment that morning and also to bring spotlight on the issue and call the park out for their activity,” Brown said.

Ponder was arrested for filming it.

“There's a seven-mile closure around the facility and so it was a little scary sending two of my friends in there knowing that they would be dealing with law enforcement and who knows what, and no one having eyes on them, and so I went it and filmed it,” Ponder said.

Brown, Ponder and Cyson are members of Wild Buffalo Defense, a new group formed to protest the bison cull and advocate for the expansion of wild bison herds.

“We're a grassroots autonomous collective of people who care about Buffalo and are upset about the current management situation,” Ponder explains.

Every year, Yellowstone National Park must round up bison to either be shipped out of the park, hunted or slaughtered to keep the herd's numbers below 4,000.

It's the product of a court ruling from the year 2000.

Brown is a former member of the Buffalo Field Campaign, a non-profit that has advocated for free-roaming bison and wildlife since 1994.

Brown says he left BFC to take more direct action.

“For me it just reached a point where something more had to be done and I was willing to put myself on the line to make sure that happened.”

But the trio’s arrests were not the first, or last, instances of protest at the Stephens Creek Facility this year.

In January and again in February, fences at the facility were cut with the intention to let bison out. In the January incident, 55 bulls under quarantine were let out and not found again.

In February, the bison left their pen through the cut-open fence but stayed in the area or wandered back in.

Both incidents are under criminal investigation.

“It should be stated that it was not our group, we had no involvement,” Brown said.

The group did see more arrests last Friday, when two members of the group chained themselves to cement-filled barrels, blocking entrance/exit to part a road in the facility, where bison were being shipped for slaughter that morning.

Yellowstone Park Superintendent Dan Wenk says the group's action is not helping the animals they’re trying to save.

“I think it's short-sighted, I think it's the wrong thing for them to do,” Wenk said. “I now have set teams on site and I don't even know what that's going to cost me this next year but it's going to take away from visitors services that we can provide through the rest of the park.”

Brown, Ponder and Cyson all pleaded guilty to misdemeanors and were ordered to pay fines to the park.

But Brown says, the legal consequences don’t stand in the way of his mission.

“In my mind, if there's something that you feel passionate about and you believe in, you have a responsibility to stand up for that.”

Brown and Ponder says the group will be back next to protest the cull when it begins again.