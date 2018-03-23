2nd man arrested in Helena double homicide

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A second man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.

The Independent Record reports 21-year-old Kyle Alexander Hamm was arrested Thursday on suspicion of deliberate homicide, drug possession and burglary in the March 18 deaths of David and Charla Taylor.

Prosecutors have said the Taylors' son, 21-year-old Kaleb David Taylor, confessed to killing his parents. He has made an initial court appearance but has not entered a plea.

An autopsy found the Taylors died of blunt force and sharp force injuries. Authorities have not identified the murder weapon or weapons.

