New renovations come to Flathead High School

It's the end of an era for one of Kalispell's most historic buildings.

Construction started this week on the Flathead High School Gymnasium to make room for a new gym and new buildings.

Built in 1929, Flathead High School's gym is one of the oldest buildings on one of Montana's oldest high schools.

However, it won't be around for much longer, as demolition is set to start this April.

"It's already a construction zone to some extent. Very soon it will be piles of rubble that will be hauled away,” said Mark Flatau, Kalispell Superintendent of Schools.

Flatau said not to worry because the school will re-use a lot of the leftover materials from the reconstruction process. Wood from the gym's floor will be repurposed for the school's Ag Center.

Eventually, the bricks from the gym will be available as mementos for residents not ready to say goodbye.

"We will have an opportunity - not sure what that will look like down the road - but an opportunity for folks to be able to stop by and pick up a brick as a momento,” said Flatau.

Before for the floor was ripped out, students were able to enjoy prom one final time Saturday night on the historic hardwood.

Flatau said making this change is necessary for the school to keep up with the times and provide more space.

"This will really finish off the rest of Flathead High School," he said. "Bring it up to a 21st century standard and a facility that everyone will be proud of."

Flatau added the renovation will bring in 18 additional classrooms, plus a new gym and a commons area for a grand total of $10 million.

The project is expected to take about two-years to complete, but school officials hope have the gym done by fall of 2019.