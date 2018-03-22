Travis DeCuire signs new three-year deal with Montana

Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
HELENA, Mont. – Dr. Carson Cunningham has stepped down as the Carroll College Men's Basketball Head Coach and will take the helm as the Head Coach of NCAA Division I University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, Texas.
PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas.
PITTSBURG, Kansas - Chance Hyatt, Samantha Mundel and the women's distance medley relay team earn All-American honors for Carroll College to highlight the final day of the NAIA National Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, Kansas.
HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.
HELENA, Mont. – The No. 11 Carroll College women withstood a late rally and held on to top Lewis-Clark State 55-52 and advanced to the Frontier Conference Championship game which will take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the PE Center against Rocky Mountain.
HELENA, Mont. - The No. 6 Carroll College men's basketball team never trailed en route to a 79-67 win over Rocky Mountain to advance to its third Frontier Conference Championship game in three years.
HELENA, Mont. - The No. 6 Carroll College men's basketball team never trailed en route to a 79-67 win over Rocky Mountain to advance to its third Frontier Conference Championship game in three years.
March For Our Lives is a national movement happening Saturday to protest gun violence in the United States.
March For Our Lives is a national movement happening Saturday to protest gun violence in the United States.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
With flooding watches and warnings around the state, Gallatin Co. braced itself for potential floods this week as warm temperatures and rain were in the forecast.
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.
A second man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a double homicide at a residence north of Helena.
A 21-year-old Helena man is charged with killing his parents in their home over the weekend.
A 21-year-old Helena man is charged with killing his parents in their home over the weekend.
A new water park in Butte is set to open over Memorial Day Weekend.
A new water park in Butte is set to open over Memorial Day Weekend.
Barta was second in the West Coast Conference in scoring at 18.8 per game and fifth in rebounding at 8.4 per game.
Barta was second in the West Coast Conference in scoring at 18.8 per game and fifth in rebounding at 8.4 per game.
Gonzaga ended their year by winning 32 games, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and making the Sweet 16.
Gonzaga ended their year by winning 32 games, winning the West Coast Conference Tournament and making the Sweet 16.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
Barta was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was selected to her third straight All-WCC first team selection. She was only the third ever Gonzaga player to be selected to three straight All-WCC first teams.
Barta was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was selected to her third straight All-WCC first team selection. She was only the third ever Gonzaga player to be selected to three straight All-WCC first teams.
The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.
The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.
Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.
Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.
Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.
Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.
Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.
Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
MANHATTAN- A father is thankful for the community's response when his daughter went missing.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
A 45-year-old man was found dead early Friday morning along 16th Street South in Great Falls. Now Great Falls Police Department is investigating. According to a press release by the department, around 3:45 Friday morning a motorist called 911 to report a body in the middle of the street.
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.
SUGAR HILL, Ga. - Authorities in Georgia say a bedridden woman had been found covered with cockroaches and maggots on a sheet smeared in feces.
They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for.
They're asking one person to turn themselves in, but they're not saying who they're looking for.
Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.
Police have released the preliminary autopsy results in the homicide of a Helena couple. Their son is currently charged with the crime. Police are also seeking an additional person of interest in the case.
It took jurors two and a half hours to return a 'not guilty' verdict for Benefis in the case of the family suing over their son's brain injury.
It took jurors two and a half hours to return a 'not guilty' verdict for Benefis in the case of the family suing over their son's brain injury.
MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head.
MISSOULA- Police have identified a woman who was found badly beaten and died of her injuries earlier in March. Police say a jogger found Susan Wood, 47, lying in the middle of Coal Mine Road on the Northside on Sat., March 3, at 8:30 PM. She was taken to a hospital, and died on March 16 from blunt force trauma to the head.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.
Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.