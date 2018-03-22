Travis DeCuire signs new three-year deal with Montana - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Travis DeCuire signs new three-year deal with Montana

Montana Grizzly basketball coach Travis DeCuire has agreed to a new three year contract to continue to coach basketball in Missoula. Per a source inside the athletic department, DeCuire's base salary will increase from $155,000 to $175,000, with additional incentives included.

A three year contract is the maximum length of a contract that the University of Montana can offer an employee. DeCuire's contract still has to await Board of Regents approval, which should come in the coming days, per the source.

The deal was first reported by the Missoulian. Reports of DeCuire meeting with other teams came out earlier this week, including Colorado State. DeCuire will be going into his fifth season coaching basketball for Montana.

DeCuire was named the Big Sky Conference and NABC District 6 Coach of the Year for leading Montana back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. The Griz swept both the Big Sky Regular and Tournament titles. DeCuire is the fastest coach in Big Sky Conference history to win 50 career conference wins. 

