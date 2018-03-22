Jury finds athletic trainer and Benefis not guilty in football player brain injury

GREAT FALLS - It took jurors two and a half hours to return a 'not guilty' verdict for Benefis in the case of the family suing over their son's brain injury.

For the last 13 days, the jury heard testimony from doctors, expert witnesses, and even Robert’s family.

In September 2014, 16-year-old Back incurred a concussion during a game and exhibited symptoms of a brain injury, but was allowed to play a week later. He collapsed on the sideline with a near-fatal brain injury that left him a quadriplegic.

His family then sued several parties seeking damages, including the Belt school and Benefis. Benefis employed the athletic trainer who cleared Back to play.

Benefis athletic trainer Jessica Hansen testified at trial this month that she wasn't given enough information in the days leading up to the game. During trial, Hansen said she didn't know he had been pulled from play due to a concussion, and she thought he was getting examined for symptoms of flu and dehydration. She said she didn't read the first page of a health evaluation that noted Back's concussion. Before the game, she sent an email to the head coach saying Back was "OK concussion wise."

Back's stepmother and primary caregiver, Shannon Back, also took the witness stand. She described the events of the game where Back collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Robert Back is now unable to speak or care for himself.

"There were so many steps missed," Shannon Back said. "There were so many things with the school with the trainers, that just could so easily prevented this, and us too. I mean, all I can say is, anytime a mom has intuition, just don't ignore it."

One of the main arguments presented by the defense was that the Back family ignored doctor recommendations and pushed for Back to play in the game that Friday night.

The Back family disagreed with that version of events. The Back's attorney argued that the responsibility for Back's injury should be with the medical professionals, not the parents or coaches.

Shannon Back also said that doctors didn't fully explain what the ramifications of a concussion could be.

Shortly after the not-guilty verdict was read, Benefis sent out this statement.

“While Benefis Health System is pleased with the jury's finding that we are not responsible or liable for Robert Back's injuries, we continue to be deeply saddened by the tragic injuries Robert suffered. We wish Robert and his family nothing but the best for the future.”

As for the Back family, attorneys say this is the end of the road regarding the case.

Steve Shapiro, attorney for the family, stated: "We did the very best we could... we did the best we could for our clients, and we respect the jury's decision."

