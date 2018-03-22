GOP challengers to Tester meet in first US Senate debate

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Four Republican candidates competing for the chance to challenge incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester this fall are meeting for their first debate.

The College Republicans at Montana State University are hosting the debate on the MSU campus in Bozeman at 7 p.m. Thursday.

It will be the first time many voters will hear from businessman Troy Downing, former District Judge Russell Fagg, state Sen. Al Olszewski and State Auditor Matt Rosendale.

The meeting will be a chance for them to highlight the differences between each other less than three months before the June 5 primary

Rosendale says he will emphasize his name recognition, while Fagg says he will talk about his deep Montana roots.

Downing says he is the only combat veteran in the race, while Olszewski says he's the dark horse with a strong message.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.